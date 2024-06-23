GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FNF. Barclays lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $4,319,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,670.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $49.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.35. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $33.61 and a one year high of $53.96.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.55%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

