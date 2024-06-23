GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 1.0 %

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $148.46 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $96.77 and a one year high of $161.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on H. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $149.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $95.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $45,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,252. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total value of $177,779.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,144.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $45,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,189 shares of company stock valued at $1,815,619 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

