GAMMA Investing LLC Has $109,000 Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,105,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,240,000 after buying an additional 1,141,086 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth about $1,824,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 44.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 879,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,491,000 after acquiring an additional 269,849 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth about $2,447,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 625,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,534,000 after acquiring an additional 135,121 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCLH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.79.

In related news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne purchased 13,360 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $220,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average is $18.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.62.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 136.20% and a net margin of 3.84%. Equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

