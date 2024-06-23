GAMMA Investing LLC Has $110,000 Stock Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 29.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HP shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $647,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,865,786.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $647,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,865,786.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $398,580.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 137,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,540,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HP opened at $33.98 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.17 and a 12-month high of $46.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.00.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $687.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.