GAMMA Investing LLC Has $90,000 Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 142.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KRC. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,997,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,170,000 after buying an additional 91,022 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 915,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,458,000 after acquiring an additional 121,285 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,944,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 889,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,442,000 after acquiring an additional 47,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

KRC opened at $31.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $26.78 and a 1-year high of $43.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.14%.

In related news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $400,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,435.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $112,054.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,866.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $400,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,435.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

