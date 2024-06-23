GAMMA Investing LLC Has $97,000 Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 74,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 32,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 229,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,157,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,460,000 after acquiring an additional 28,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total value of $2,347,370.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,835. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total value of $2,347,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total value of $254,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,210 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,520. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMC opened at $247.81 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $190.51 and a 52 week high of $276.58. The stock has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $257.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VMC. Truist Financial upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stephens lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research cut Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.08.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

