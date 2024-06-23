GAMMA Investing LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $403,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,450,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,545 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,135 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $43.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $44.97.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

