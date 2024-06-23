GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 54.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 956 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 5,820.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 1,210.0% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at United Airlines
In other news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $762,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,060.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
United Airlines Price Performance
Shares of UAL opened at $48.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.68 and a 12 month high of $58.23.
United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 4.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.
About United Airlines
United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.
