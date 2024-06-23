GAMMA Investing LLC Sells 1,370 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

GAMMA Investing LLC cut its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 46.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,553 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on BHP. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Price Performance

Shares of BHP stock opened at $56.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.97. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.28 and a fifty-two week high of $69.11.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

