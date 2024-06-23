Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Holdings Decreased by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $11,064,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 451.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Performance

Global X Copper Miners ETF stock opened at $45.22 on Friday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $52.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

