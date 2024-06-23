Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,455 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. owned about 0.09% of Global X MLP ETF worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MLPA. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in Global X MLP ETF by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 187.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

Global X MLP ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA MLPA opened at $47.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.46. Global X MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $41.74 and a 12-month high of $49.25.

Global X MLP ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.