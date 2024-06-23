Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,587 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAVE. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 52,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $37.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.79. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

