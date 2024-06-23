GlobalData (LON:DATA) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $221.26

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 221.26 ($2.81) and traded as low as GBX 221 ($2.81). GlobalData shares last traded at GBX 225 ($2.86), with a volume of 349,021 shares trading hands.

GlobalData Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of £1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5,625.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 500.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 221.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 199.17.

GlobalData Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GlobalData Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business information in the form of proprietary data, analytics, and insights in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company also offers performance advertising services. It serves aerospace, defense, and security; agribusiness; apparel; automotive; banking and payments; construction; consumer; food services; healthcare; insurance; medical devices; mining; oil and gas; packaging; pharmaceutical; power; retail; technology; travel and tourism; and sport industries, as well as public sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GlobalData Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalData and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.