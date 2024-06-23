Goldcliff Resource (CVE:GCN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Goldcliff Resource Co. (CVE:GCN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 487000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Goldcliff Resource Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.86, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 5.30.

About Goldcliff Resource

Goldcliff Resource Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of assets in Canada and the United States. It holds interest in Ainsworth, Panorama Ridge, Rand, Kettle Valley, and Aurora West Properties. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

