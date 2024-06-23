Golden Arrow Resources (CVE:GRG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Golden Arrow Resources Co. (CVE:GRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 1538600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Golden Arrow Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. The company has a market cap of C$7.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Golden Arrow Resources Company Profile

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development resource properties in South America. The company explores for iron, copper, gold, cobalt, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned San Pietro Fe-Cu-Au-Co Project covering an area of 18,448 Ha located in Chile.

