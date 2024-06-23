Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 62.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 519,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,254 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $32,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 17.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,881,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $728,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,535 shares during the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 2,961,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,053 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,227,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 517.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 809,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,032,000 after acquiring an additional 678,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 175.2% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 835,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,978,000 after acquiring an additional 532,158 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Price Performance

FMC stock opened at $56.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.88. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $108.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.24.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $918.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on FMC. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on FMC from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FMC from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on FMC in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.56.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

