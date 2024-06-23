Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 18,709 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,709 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.08% of Helen of Troy worth $31,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $151.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

HELE opened at $98.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.84. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $143.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.81 and a 200-day moving average of $111.82.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $489.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.88 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

Featured Stories

