GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.31

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (TSE:GFP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 99558 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

GreenFirst Forest Products Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$63.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.05.

GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$93.07 million for the quarter. GreenFirst Forest Products had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 22.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

GreenFirst Forest Products Company Profile

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of forest products in Canada, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Forest Products and Paper Products. The Forest Products segment manufactures and markets a range of spruce-pine-fir lumber, wood chips, and other by-products for use in residential and multi-family homes, light industrial and commercial facilities, and the home repair and remodel markets.

