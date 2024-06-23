Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $180.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.83 and a 1 year high of $182.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total transaction of $1,826,979.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,717 shares in the company, valued at $7,365,523.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total transaction of $1,826,979.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,717 shares in the company, valued at $7,365,523.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,958 shares of company stock worth $22,383,553. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

