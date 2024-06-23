GSG Advisors LLC Sells 2,361 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

GSG Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.0% of GSG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $547.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,107,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,382,096. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $525.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $506.79. The stock has a market cap of $472.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $551.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

