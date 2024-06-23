Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Acquires 107 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,027 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Workday were worth $4,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Workday by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 1,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 215.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total transaction of $2,265,569.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,356 shares in the company, valued at $17,797,342.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total value of $2,265,569.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,797,342.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $17,430,890.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $27,981,194.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 392,713 shares of company stock worth $97,038,313. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WDAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Workday from $321.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Workday from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.11.

Workday Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $219.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $202.01 and a one year high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

