Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Acquires 5,180 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 22.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,159,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,534,000 after buying an additional 740,914 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,543,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,310,000 after acquiring an additional 487,308 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,916,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,858,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,733,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,289,000 after purchasing an additional 51,345 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NYSE:NET opened at $77.94 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.88 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.93 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NET. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. DZ Bank raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.70.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 9,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total value of $1,000,898.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,275,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,704,400.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $291,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,940,924.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 9,993 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total value of $1,000,898.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,275,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,704,400.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 662,119 shares of company stock valued at $54,101,374. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudflare Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Featured Articles

