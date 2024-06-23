Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Acquires 711 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 149,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 0.7% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $27,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday. HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.64.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $170.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.79. The stock has a market cap of $300.89 billion, a PE ratio of 50.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.60. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $182.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.98%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.