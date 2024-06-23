Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Acquires 711 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 149,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 0.7% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $27,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday. HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.64.
AbbVie Price Performance
NYSE:ABBV opened at $170.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.79. The stock has a market cap of $300.89 billion, a PE ratio of 50.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.60. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $182.89.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.98%.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
Further Reading
