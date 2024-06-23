Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Buys 1,631 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,808,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 315,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,769,000 after acquiring an additional 72,682 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,864,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,082,000 after purchasing an additional 147,757 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $432.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.62.

CRWD stock opened at $380.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.37 and a twelve month high of $394.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 718.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.05.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total value of $1,723,185.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,672 shares in the company, valued at $76,843,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total value of $1,723,185.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,672 shares in the company, valued at $76,843,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total transaction of $1,893,030.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares in the company, valued at $107,702,042.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,742 shares of company stock worth $57,672,688. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

