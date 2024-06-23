Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Buys 51 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,729 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $4,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth about $430,000. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 15,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,309,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Westwind Capital lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 51,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,019,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $325.35 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $258.01 and a 1 year high of $364.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.33, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $325.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.53.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.85 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $51,312.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ANSYS

ANSYS Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.