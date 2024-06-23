Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Buys 931 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DT. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

DT has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.54.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,994,907.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $881,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,828,382.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,994,907.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DT opened at $44.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 85.35, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.05. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $61.41.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

