Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Buys 971 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 8.0% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 117,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,642 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 58.3% during the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 16,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 8.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 233.0% during the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 35,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KIM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.52.

Kimco Realty Trading Up 0.5 %

KIM opened at $18.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.50. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average of $19.59.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 181.14%.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

