Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 9,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 17.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,894,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,471,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on NDSN shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.40.

Nordson Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $231.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $249.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.56. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $208.91 and a 1 year high of $279.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.04. Nordson had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $650.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.42%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

See Also

