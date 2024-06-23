Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $1.74 Million Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 300.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,861 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $196,045,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 995,245 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $376,641,000 after buying an additional 140,700 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $44,397,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 354,909 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $112,865,000 after buying an additional 113,395 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 240,317 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $90,946,000 after buying an additional 94,906 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $91.51 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.93 and a 1-year high of $104.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $942.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $102.50 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

