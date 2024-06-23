Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $4.98 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,111,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $215,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,637 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,780,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 302,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $296,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.06.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

NYSE EW opened at $90.90 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a market cap of $54.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.54.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian acquired 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total value of $688,426.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,931.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian purchased 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,198.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,104 shares of company stock worth $11,267,464. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.