Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $53.45 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 1.3% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $53,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.0% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,981,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 26.0% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 81.4% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,429,000 after purchasing an additional 11,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total value of $74,902,905.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,556,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,752,700,634.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total transaction of $74,902,905.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,556,247 shares in the company, valued at $79,752,700,634.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 762,804 shares of company stock worth $648,109,138. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $883.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $840.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.17, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $798.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $728.91. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $434.34 and a one year high of $905.45.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $803.50.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

