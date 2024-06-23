Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $7.02 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,964 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $7,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADSK. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $293.00 to $254.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.42.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,566 shares in the company, valued at $7,418,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,566 shares in the company, valued at $7,418,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,501 shares of company stock worth $11,714,162. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $242.31 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.45, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $218.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

