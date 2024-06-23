Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $916,000 Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 29,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $99.92 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $104.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.59.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.