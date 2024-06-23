Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Increases Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $461,525,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,547,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,416,000 after buying an additional 1,173,028 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,147,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,793,000 after buying an additional 934,304 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 557.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 496,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,967,000 after acquiring an additional 420,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1,487.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 345,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,856,000 after acquiring an additional 323,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.19.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $243.53 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.03 and a 1 year high of $260.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $237.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.06.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.