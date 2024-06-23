Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Purchases 400 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPRT. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,922,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,187,000 after buying an additional 400,940 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Copart by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,441,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,448,000 after purchasing an additional 563,233 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,848,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,554,000 after purchasing an additional 44,248 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Copart by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 23,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Copart by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,167,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,193,000 after buying an additional 262,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Stock Up 0.4 %

Copart stock opened at $54.24 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.41 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.38. The stock has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPRT

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.