Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Purchases 618 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,963 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 0.9% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $37,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Visa stock opened at $275.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.50 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
