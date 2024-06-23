Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Raises Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $1,472,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 49,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $1,382,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $1,361,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 15,334.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 59,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,790,000 after acquiring an additional 59,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $95.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.00.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $148.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.49. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $96.77 and a twelve month high of $161.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.32%.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total value of $177,779.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,144.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $45,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,252. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total transaction of $177,779.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,189 shares of company stock valued at $1,815,619 in the last ninety days. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

