Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.47

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.47 and last traded at $10.42, with a volume of 40283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

Hagerty Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Hagerty had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $271.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.32 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Hagerty news, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 2,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $27,101.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,429,332 shares in the company, valued at $31,001,161.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Hagerty news, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 11,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $113,372.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,294,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,272,339.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 2,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $27,101.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,429,332 shares in the company, valued at $31,001,161.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,890 shares of company stock worth $892,545. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hagerty in the first quarter valued at $3,473,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Hagerty during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hagerty during the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Hagerty by 314.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 20,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hagerty during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. 20.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hagerty Company Profile

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

