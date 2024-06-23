Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.18

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.18 and last traded at $4.19, with a volume of 275448 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

Hang Lung Properties Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.58.

Hang Lung Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.3638 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This is a boost from Hang Lung Properties’s previous dividend of $0.10.

About Hang Lung Properties

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.

