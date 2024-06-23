Hansa Investment (LON:HAN) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $213.34

Hansa Investment Company Ltd (LON:HAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 213.34 ($2.71) and traded as low as GBX 202.50 ($2.57). Hansa Investment shares last traded at GBX 210 ($2.67), with a volume of 9,822 shares changing hands.

Hansa Investment Trading Up 0.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 213.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 207.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 24.91 and a quick ratio of 36.86. The firm has a market cap of £84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,100.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Hansa Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 0.38%. Hansa Investment’s payout ratio is -3,000.00%.

About Hansa Investment

Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Hanseatic Asset Management LBG. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

