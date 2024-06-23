Harold N. Kvisle Buys 5,000 Shares of Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Stock

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) Director Harold N. Kvisle purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$38.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$194,650.00.

Harold N. Kvisle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Harold N. Kvisle purchased 3,100 shares of Finning International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$42.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$132,990.00.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Harold N. Kvisle purchased 10,000 shares of Finning International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$42.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$425,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Harold N. Kvisle purchased 5,000 shares of Finning International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$43.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$218,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Harold N. Kvisle sold 600 shares of Finning International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.14, for a total value of C$25,884.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Harold N. Kvisle sold 3,100 shares of Finning International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.36, for a total value of C$134,416.00.

Shares of TSE FTT opened at C$38.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$41.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.26. Finning International Inc. has a 52-week low of C$33.77 and a 52-week high of C$46.30.

Finning International ( TSE:FTT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.18 billion. Finning International had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 4.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Finning International Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This is a boost from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.52%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FTT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Finning International from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Finning International from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Finning International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.13.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

