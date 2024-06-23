Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Sets New 12-Month High at $149.50

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 149.50 ($1.90) and last traded at GBX 147 ($1.87), with a volume of 42083 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 146 ($1.86).

Harworth Group Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 137.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 131.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £484.17 million, a P/E ratio of 1,359.09 and a beta of 0.74.

About Harworth Group

Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through Income Generation and Capital Growth segments. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

