Head to Head Comparison: Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) & RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) and RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Immuneering and RAPT Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immuneering N/A -55.79% -50.47% RAPT Therapeutics N/A -72.61% -62.99%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.7% of Immuneering shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.1% of RAPT Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 25.0% of Immuneering shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of RAPT Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immuneering $320,000.00 132.50 -$53.47 million ($1.87) -0.76 RAPT Therapeutics $1.53 million 71.63 -$116.80 million ($3.07) -1.02

This table compares Immuneering and RAPT Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Immuneering has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RAPT Therapeutics. RAPT Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Immuneering, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Immuneering has a beta of -0.59, meaning that its stock price is 159% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RAPT Therapeutics has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Immuneering and RAPT Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immuneering 0 4 4 0 2.50 RAPT Therapeutics 0 9 4 0 2.31

Immuneering currently has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 844.06%. RAPT Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $24.67, suggesting a potential upside of 685.56%. Given Immuneering’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Immuneering is more favorable than RAPT Therapeutics.

Summary

Immuneering beats RAPT Therapeutics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Immuneering

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors. Immuneering Corporation was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues. Its lead oncology drug candidate is tivumecirnon (FLX475), an oral small molecule CCR4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer. The company was formerly known as FLX Bio, Inc. and changed its name to RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2019. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

