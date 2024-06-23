Heartland BancCorp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.76 (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.759 per share by the bank on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th.

Heartland BancCorp Stock Performance

Shares of HLAN stock opened at $91.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.41. Heartland BancCorp has a fifty-two week low of $81.10 and a fifty-two week high of $91.25.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $28.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heartland BancCorp will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Heartland BancCorp from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising agricultural loans, commercial and business lending, home and personal loans, and title services.

