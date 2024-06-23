HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,654 Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SUI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $576,397,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 18.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,567,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $777,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,076 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,406,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,327,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,638,000 after purchasing an additional 570,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rush Island Management LP acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $65,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Craig Leupold sold 2,500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $320,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $117.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.52. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.74 and a 1-year high of $141.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 101.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 324.14%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SUI shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $145.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sun Communities from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.27.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

