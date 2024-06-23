HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,037 Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 92,700.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

Shares of LANC opened at $187.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 0.37. Lancaster Colony Co. has a twelve month low of $158.88 and a twelve month high of $215.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.43.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Lancaster Colony’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 74.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LANC has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $218.00 price target on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.75.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

