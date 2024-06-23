HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 12,787 Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 300,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Second Bancorp Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $13.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.24. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $16.76. The company has a market capitalization of $617.14 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Old Second Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $83.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary S. Collins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $43,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,650.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Gary S. Collins sold 21,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $298,858.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,459.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary S. Collins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $43,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,650.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Old Second Bancorp

About Old Second Bancorp

(Free Report)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Featured Articles

