HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Invests $137,000 in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2,550.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 716.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Easterly Government Properties Stock Up 0.6 %
DEA stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.85 and a beta of 0.69. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $15.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.16.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.
About Easterly Government Properties
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
