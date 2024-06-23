HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Invests $137,000 in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2,550.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 716.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties Stock Up 0.6 %

DEA stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.85 and a beta of 0.69. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $15.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.16.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 530.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

View Our Latest Analysis on DEA

About Easterly Government Properties

(Free Report)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.