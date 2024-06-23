HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Invests $201,000 in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 467 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Watsco in the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Watsco by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 300,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,338,000 after purchasing an additional 163,915 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of WSO stock opened at $472.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $462.52 and its 200 day moving average is $427.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 0.88. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.58 and a twelve month high of $493.65.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.09). Watsco had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 83.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total transaction of $366,759.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $838,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total transaction of $366,759.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total transaction of $2,487,830.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on WSO. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $404.25.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

