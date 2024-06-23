HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Invests $204,000 in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 949 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXS Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 238.7% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 101,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,752 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,739,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 489.6% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 9,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,402,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total value of $465,916.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,289,683.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $381.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $371.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.92. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.01 and a fifty-two week high of $401.98. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.08.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.25. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 6.60%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

